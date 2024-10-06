SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and traded as high as $48.11. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 386,705 shares trading hands.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,099,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,949,000 after acquiring an additional 93,724 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 255,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,516 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 178,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 55,420 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

