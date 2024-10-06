Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and traded as high as $15.80. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 1,225,600 shares.

Newcrest Mining Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

