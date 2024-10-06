MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and traded as high as $18.65. MGM China shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 614 shares.

MGM China Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27.

MGM China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.4733 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.32. MGM China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.87%.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

