AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and traded as high as $19.96. AB Electrolux (publ) shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 286 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

