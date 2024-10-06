Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.01. Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 206,104 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

