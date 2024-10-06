Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.58 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.35). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 171.80 ($2.30), with a volume of 58,230 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FORT shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Forterra in a report on Thursday, July 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.81) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 162.60 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.27) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £355.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,295.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

