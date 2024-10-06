Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and traded as high as $100.92. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $100.89, with a volume of 54,329 shares.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

