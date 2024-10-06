PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and traded as high as $20.87. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 1,471 shares.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

