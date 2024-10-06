Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.13. Tamarack Valley Energy shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 463,668 shares.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

