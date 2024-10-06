BrightPath Early Learning (CVE:BPE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BrightPath Early Learning Inc (CVE:BPE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as high as C$0.80. BrightPath Early Learning shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 75,900 shares changing hands.
BrightPath Early Learning Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.80.
About BrightPath Early Learning
BrightPath Early Learning Inc, formerly Edleun Group Inc, is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of community-based early learning and care centers across Canada. The Company’s segments include Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. The Company’s segments are engaged in the provision of child development and care services.
