Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (LON:IVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.72). Invesco Income Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.72), with a volume of 47,441 shares changing hands.
Invesco Income Growth Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 278. The company has a market capitalization of £162.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42.
About Invesco Income Growth Trust
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
