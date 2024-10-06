Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.28. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 57,714 shares changing hands.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.