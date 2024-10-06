Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.28. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 57,714 shares changing hands.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 48,408 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 222,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

