BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.06 and traded as high as C$13.18. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$13.18, with a volume of 3,300 shares.

BMTC Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.44. The firm has a market cap of C$427.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.58.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through Brault & Martineau and EconoMax divisions. BMTC Group Inc was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

