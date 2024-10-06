Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.19 ($2.44) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.49). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 184.80 ($2.47), with a volume of 1,064,389 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 143 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($2.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.68) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £726.39 million, a PE ratio of 9,240.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 182.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Ibstock’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

