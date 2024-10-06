Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $66.47

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.52 million and $66.47 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,334,278 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,320,871.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00309699 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

