Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $66.47

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.52 million and $66.47 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,334,278 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,320,871.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00309699 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
