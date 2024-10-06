Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Price Hits $2,492.77 on Major Exchanges (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,492.77 or 0.03986127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $393.37 million and $1.06 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00252529 BTC.

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 238,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 238,826.07803708. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,473.05586493 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $2,719,754.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

