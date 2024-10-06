Taiko (TAIKO) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Taiko coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00002672 BTC on exchanges. Taiko has a market capitalization of $127.05 million and $14.34 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Taiko has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,032,579 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 76,032,579.25 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.62015869 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $15,607,641.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

