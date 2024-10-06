Turbo Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Turbo has a market capitalization of $380.78 million and $59.45 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Turbo token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Turbo has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Turbo alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00252529 BTC.

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00517868 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $55,471,514.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Turbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Turbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.