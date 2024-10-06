Energi Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $377,387.80 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00042934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,364,063 coins and its circulating supply is 81,364,589 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

