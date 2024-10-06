Blast (BLAST) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Blast (BLAST) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Blast has a total market capitalization of $195.31 million and $21.09 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blast has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blast token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00252529 BTC.

Blast Profile

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,800,439,232 tokens. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 20,785,632,026.889904 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00934889 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $21,411,388.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

