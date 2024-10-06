Decred Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $967,961.09 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $12.12 or 0.00019374 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $198.25 million and approximately $967,961.09 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00070568 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,008.68 or 0.39990739 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,363,383 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.