Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $6.35 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,120,657,862 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,120,657,862.3249261. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10365947 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $9,300,457.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

