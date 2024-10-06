The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 3,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,575.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,575.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SO
Southern Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SO opened at $90.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.34. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Southern Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.
Southern Profile
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.