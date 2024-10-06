Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $331.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $333.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 53.29%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

