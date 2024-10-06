Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 738 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.