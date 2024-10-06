Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

