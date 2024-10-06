Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $528,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after buying an additional 148,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $236.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.48. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.61.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.