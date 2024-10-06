Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 214 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 769.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

