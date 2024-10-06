Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 523,910 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $203,389,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,753,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,301,000 after purchasing an additional 275,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $109,435,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.2 %

ELV stock opened at $492.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.80. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.31 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

