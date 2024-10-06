Anchor Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,201,000 after buying an additional 673,990 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,770,000 after purchasing an additional 102,643 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,772,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,734,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,869,000 after purchasing an additional 42,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $69.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.