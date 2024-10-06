57,648 Shares in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $48.58 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

