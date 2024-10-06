Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 15,191 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,191 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $28.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $33.92.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

