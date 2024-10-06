Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 5,949 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after acquiring an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,326,000 after purchasing an additional 256,186 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Entegris by 520.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 251,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 2,200.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 224,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after buying an additional 214,510 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

