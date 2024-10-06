Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 555 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $231.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.44.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

