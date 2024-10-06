Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $105.73 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

