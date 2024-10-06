Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

IWO stock opened at $282.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.25. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

