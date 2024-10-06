Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 176,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FALN opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.