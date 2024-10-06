Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 16,872 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 175.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average is $111.68. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

