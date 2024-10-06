JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBIN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 45,652 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,040,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BBIN opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

