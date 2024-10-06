Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,770,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,582,000 after purchasing an additional 229,491 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after buying an additional 155,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,148,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,341,000 after buying an additional 87,178 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,234.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 773,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 596,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXC opened at $42.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

