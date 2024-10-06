Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,742,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 373.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Granite FO LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

