Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 651 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 331,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 107,974 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,823.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 236,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 230,719 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 972,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 138,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

