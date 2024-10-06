Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Invests $209,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 311.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 226.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $119.86 and a 1 year high of $211.57. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.86.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

