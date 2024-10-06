Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Copart were worth $24,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Copart by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 98,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 84,930 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 124,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Copart by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after purchasing an additional 92,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,492. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.