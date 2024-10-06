Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 37,500 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $26,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,604.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.40. 155,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.