Maverick Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.63 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $77.21 million and $4.63 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.50 or 0.00253142 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,832,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 428,832,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.17641098 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $5,508,680.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

