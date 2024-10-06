QITMEER NETWORK Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $945,498.35 and approximately $128,978.61 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01065868 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $131,746.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

