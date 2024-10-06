Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $0.55. Energous shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 32,593 shares.

Energous Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.62.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 203.70% and a negative net margin of 5,276.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

About Energous

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energous stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Energous Co. ( NASDAQ:WATT Free Report ) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,409 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.24% of Energous worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

