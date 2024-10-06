Niza Global (NIZA) Price Reaches $0.0001

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niza Global has a total market cap of $13,437.15 and $177,599.03 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niza Global has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Niza Global

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 6,920,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00004969 USD and is down -16.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $199,665.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

