OmniFlix Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $30.49 Million (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. OmniFlix Network has a total market cap of $30.49 million and approximately $80,121.89 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One OmniFlix Network token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.11973246 USD and is down -11.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $109,332.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

